Rajasthan govt says committee to probe ‘fake document’ charges against MLSU VC

Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav also told the House that an FIR may be registered in the case if necessary. Higher Education Minister Yadav said it was a serious matter and a committee will be formed to examine it.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:03 IST
The Rajasthan government Friday told the assembly that a committee will be formed to look into the Opposition's charge that Udaipur's Mohanlal Sukhadia University vice-chancellor Amarika Singh used ''fake'' document to get the job. Higher Education Minister Rajendra Singh Yadav also told the House that an FIR may be registered in the case if necessary. During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said that the documents Amarika Singh gave to the selection committee for his appointment as the vice-chancellor are ''fake''.

He also showed a copy of a certificate of work submitted by the VC, which was from an institution from Lucknow, and said it was on plain paper with no official logo.

An FSL investigation of the documents is required, he added.

Speaking on a Calling Attention Motion, Kataria also said the VC deliberately delays sending replies to questions asked in the assembly. Higher Education Minister Yadav said it was a serious matter and a committee will be formed to examine it. ''If required, an FIR will also be registered,'' he said.

