Left Menu

We see no security reasons for Indian students to leave Russia: Embassy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:18 IST
We see no security reasons for Indian students to leave Russia: Embassy
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Moscow has said that it sees no security concerns at present for the Indian students in Russia to leave that country.

The embassy, however, said certain disruptions in Russian banking services, as well as direct flight connectivity to India, have been reported and Indian students may consider returning home if they have concerns over these aspects.

The embassy issued a brief note with a title: 'Guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia'.

The mission said it has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country. ''The embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave,'' it said.

The embassy said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students.

''Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,'' it said. Regarding the academic programmes, the embassy said it has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode. ''Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption,'' it said.

The Russian banking services have seen some disruptions following the imposition of severe sanctions on the country by Western powers following its military aggression against Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022