Bhubaneswar to host National Weightlifting Championships from March 19

The National Weightlifting Championships for senior men and women as well as for youth and junior categories will be held here from March 19.

Over 1300 athletes, support staff and technical officials from 30 states and Union Territories are expected to participate in this championships which will conclude on March 31.

Competitions will be held in 10 different weight categories for youth (boys and girls), junior and senior (men and women). This event will be a qualifier for fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 which is scheduled to be held later this year. This will also be considered a selection trial for the IWF Youth and Junior World Championships.

The event will be held at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium at KIIT Deemed to be University.

"Odisha has been hosting many international and national events and we are delighted to host this National Weightlifting Championship here in Bhubaneswar,'' Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department R Vineel Krishna said on Friday.

Officials of the Sports and Youth Services Department are working closely with the Indian Weightlifting Federation and Odisha Weightlifting Association to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event, he said.

"This time we are conducting the National Championship together for all three age categories (Senior, Junior and Youth). We want this mega event to be a celebration of the growing strength of Indian weightlifting and that of sports in Odisha,'' said president of Indian Weightlifting Federation Sahdev Yadav.

Indian Weightlifting Federation will also be conducting the International Category - I & II and National Category - I & II Referee Examination on March 20.

