Class 10 & 12 term-II board exams to start from Apr 26, CBSE announces date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday announced that the term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26, as it released the schedule for the papers.

The board said that it has kept a considerable gap between any two papers in the term-II exams owing to the prolonged school closure due to the pandemic.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. I exams have already been held, while term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes. The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15. While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two papers in almost all the subjects in both the classes ''as the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses''. It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet. ''These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date,'' it said. The Board also said that the exams will commence at 10.30 AM.

''Despite the fact that temperature would be on a little higher side, the time of start of the examination will be at 10.30 AM because it will not be possible to start the examination earlier as examinations will be conducted in 26 more countries other than India. Similarly, because of the same reason, examinations cannot be conducted in two shifts,'' the board said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)