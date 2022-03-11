Left Menu

Members of SC, ST federation on sit-in protest held

They engaged in arguments with the police posted near the Assembly and even pushed aside the barricades placed to keep them away. Police took into custody the more than 100 members. The doors of the main entrance to the Assembly were closed to ensure no one barged in, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:30 IST
Over 100 members of the Federation of Associations of Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC & STs) resorted to a sit-in protest on the premises of the Assembly here on Friday to urge the Puducherry government to fully use the funds earmarked for the downtrodden in the Union Territory.

The funds, under the special component plan only for the SCs and STs, are allotted in the territorial budget.

The protesters raised slogans condemning the alleged non-utilisation of the funds and came in a procession from the neighbouring Odian Salai junction. They engaged in arguments with the police posted near the Assembly and even pushed aside the barricades placed to keep them away. Police took into custody the more than 100 members. The doors of the main entrance to the Assembly were closed to ensure no one barged in, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

