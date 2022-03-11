Left Menu

Ayurveda needs to give 'patient-oriented outcomes' : Sonowal

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said Ayurveda must provide patient-oriented outcomes and move beyond its glorious past to realise its full potential .

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:51 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said Ayurveda must provide "patient-oriented outcomes" and move beyond its "glorious past" to realise its full potential . He was speaking at the inauguration of the 25th convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth.

"To realise the full potential of Ayurveda, we must continue to move forward to provide effective patient-oriented outcomes," Sonowal said.

"We remain committed to promote, propagate, and provide all support to help Ayurveda move beyond its glorious past - to reach the epitome of patient care & well being," he said. Sonowal said that the Indian traditional healthcare system can help country achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 that calls for 'health for all' "Here, also, the role of Ayurveda is immense,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

