All 157 Assam students stranded in war-torn Ukraine evacuated

Forty-three more students from Assam landed in New Delhi on Friday, completing the evacuation exercise of all the 157 Assamese who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, a state government official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that 19 students of Sumy State University returned to the country on Friday morning.

During the day, 27 other students arrived in the national capital in batches, the official said.

The students will be accommodated in Assam Bhawan and Assam House, where they will stay till the time arrangements are made to take them to Guwahati.

Of the 157 students, 151 arrived in New Delhi and six in Mumbai.

The returnees include 88 students from Kamrup Metropolitan, 17 from Morigaon and 10 from Kamrup, officials said.

