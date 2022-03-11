Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files': Haryana govt asks cinemas not to charge state GST from customers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 22:24 IST
'The Kashmir Files': Haryana govt asks cinemas not to charge state GST from customers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has directed cinemas and multiplexes not to charge state GST from customers on the screening of Hindi movie, ''The Kashmir Files'', which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

The Haryana government has allowed for the reimbursement of state GST on entry to the exhibition of film in cinema halls of the state from March 11 subject to certain conditions, according to an order issued by Excise and Taxation Department.

Among the conditions, the cinemas and multiplexes shall neither increase the amount of entry fee nor shall they make any change in the capacity of seats of different classes.

''The registered taxpayer--multiplex/cinema theatres--during the period of reimbursement allowed by this order shall not charge state GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at a price reducing the amount of state GST,'' it said.

The tickets sold for entry to the exhibition of the film during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words ''state GST not collected by the orders of Government of Haryana'', the order said.

The order shall remain in force for six months from the date of the order.

The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and it's release date was March 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022