Exams for JPSC Mains pass off peacefully in 11 centres

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) conducted the Combined Civil Services Mains exams for 7th to 10th JPSC across 11 centres in Ranchi on Friday.

The examinations were held for 252 posts. The Mains exams for 7th to 10th JPSC were delayed due to a spate of controversies. Recently, JPSC had to revise the results of the preliminary test following an order from the Jharkhand High Court.

The JPSC examination controller Moinuddin Khan said the examinations passed off peacefully at all 11 centres in Ranchi. The exams were conducted in two sittings.

"As many as 4,749 candidates had qualified for the Mains exams. In first sitting, 4,413 candidates wrote the papers, while 4,403 students took the papers in second sitting," Khan said. The first sitting, which started from 10 am and concluded at 1pm, saw the general language papers for Hindi and English. The second sitting, which started from 2pm to 5pm, was scheduled for regional and tribal language papers.

An examinee from Lohardaga district Rishav Anand, who took his papers at Ranchi's Ursline Convent School, said, "The questions were moderate, neither tough nor easy, in the language papers." Another examinee from Giridih, Abhay Kumar said, "Essay writing was a bit tactical. Otherwise, the questions were good." The students, however, were skeptical over the fate of the examinations. They alleged that no JPSC examination so far was held without controversy. Meanwhile, the JPSC on Friday also released the revised results of 6th JPSC Combined Civil Services examinations on its website in light of the Jharkhand High Court order.

As many as 143 candidates have been selected for Jharkhand administrative service, 104 for Jharkhand finance service, 36 for Jharkhand education service, 9 for Jharkhand co-operative service, 3 for Jharkhand social security service, 7 for Jharkhand information service, 6 for Jharkhand police service and 18 for Jharkhand planning service.

