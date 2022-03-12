Tripura cabinet nod for setting up law varsity

The state cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for setting up National Law University Tripura (NLUT), which will be self-sustained in five years after its inception.

The chief justice of the High Court of Tripura will be the chancellor of the proposed varsity.

Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the finance department has earmarked Rs 50 crore for establishment of the proposed NLUT and incurring all expenditure of the institute for five years.

"The state cabinet today gave its nod to the proposal for NLUT, a long pending demand of the people of the state. The proposed varsity will be self-sustained from its own resources after five years of its existence,'' the minister said.

It means NLUT authorities will have to bear recurring and non-recurring expenditure after five years of its establishment, he explained.

"The university will begin its journey very shortly,'' he said.

Chowdhury said there will be a governing council to look after the varsity with the chancellor as its chairman. Besides, it will have academic, executive and finance councils.

The vice-chancellor of the institute will be appointed by the state government on recommendation of the chancellor.

Chowdhury said the scope of higher education has been expanded in Tripura with three universities, one National Institute of Technology (NIT), and the functioning of medical and law colleges.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath had earlier said a bill for setting up National Law University Tripura will be tabled in the budget session of the state assembly. The budget session is scheduled to commence on March 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)