Left Menu

CBSE has communicated Term-1 examination results for Class 10 to schools: Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools, according to an official.Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 10:29 IST
CBSE has communicated Term-1 examination results for Class 10 to schools: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has communicated the results of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 to the schools, according to an official.

Last year, the CBSE had announced that the board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term-1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 and December 11 last year.

''The performance of the Term-1 exams for Class 10 has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only the scores in theory have been communicated as internal assessment or practical scores are already available with the schools,'' the official said.

The board released the date-sheet for the Term-2 exams on Friday. The exams will commence from April 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022