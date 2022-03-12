PM rues lack of reforms in internal security apparatus post-1947, stresses need for training

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was a need for reforms in the internal security apparatus after Independence, but the country lagged behind in this area.

Addressing the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad in Gandhinagar district, he said during British rule internal security revolved around instilling fear among the masses, which needed to be changed.

"After Independence, there was a need for reforms, but unfortunately sufficient work was not done in this direction and we lagged behind,'' he said. ''Even now, the perception about police is that one should stay away from them...,'' the prime minister said.

More than increasing the number of personnel, what was needed was trained officials who understand technology, human psyche, know how to communicate with the young generation and deal with the leaders of mass agitations, the prime minister said.

Due to the lack of trained manpower, security forces lose the capacity for ''negotiation'' and ''things go wrong at the last moment, sometimes due to a few words,'' he said.

Police and other security personnel should be able to deal strongly with anti-social elements and softly with society and instill ''a sense of friendship and confidence among people'', he said.

This would require a change in training modules and that was why Rashtriya Raksha University was set up, the prime minister added.

Modi also noted that police personnel find it hard to deal with stress due to the shrinking of traditional support networks like joint families, and said there is a need for experts, including Yoga teachers, who can help them fight stress and relax. Technology was important for the security forces but its use also needs proper training, Modi said.

''The sphere of security is not only about the morning parade and physical fitness. (Even) A divyang person, who is physically unfit, can still contribute to security through mental training,'' the PM added. He also called for regular interaction between various institutions located in Gandhinagar such as National Forensic Sciences University, Gujarat National Law University and RRU.

RRU should also focus on training in jail management and how to deal with convicts and undertrials so that they leave the prison reformed persons, Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke about the growing field of private security and related start-ups. Students trained at RRU could become part of such start-ups, he added.

''If you have not studied mob and crowd psychology scientifically, you cannot handle it. We want to prepare such people through RRU who are capable of controlling the situation even in such circumstances,'' the prime minister said.

He also noted that there has been greater participation of women in the defence sector now. ''Even NCC is witnessing (greater) participation of women... Be it Olympics, science, education or security, women are leading from the front," he said.

''While retaining the influence of uniform, one should never leave the values of humanity behind,'' Modi advised the students.

As many as 1,090 students were conferred degrees at the first convocation.

RRU was set up in 2020 to meet the need for trained manpower in policing, criminal justice and correctional administration. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among those present on the occasion.

