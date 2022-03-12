Union home minister, LG to attend CRPF raising day parade in Jammu next week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha are scheduled to attend the CRPF’s annual raising day parade, being held here next week instead of its usual venue – Delhi-NCR. The CRPF, the “peacekeepers of the nation”, is celebrating its 83rd raising day on March 19 and the Ground Centre, Jammu, has been entrusted the task of conducting the celebration, a spokesperson of the force said. “A splendid parade will be organised at Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium on March 19 in which troops from different sectors of CRPF across India will participate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion,” the spokesperson said. He said at present 247 battalions of the force are deployed in different parts of the country and this force is the largest paramilitary force not only in India but in the world. “As a keeper of the backbone of the internal security of the country, the CRPF is involved in dealing effectively with the insurgency in North East region and left wing-extremism in other parts of the country besides fighting terrorist activities in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

During the function, he said medals for gallantry services and exceptional achievements too will be given to the CRPF personnel by the Home Minister. He said the celebration would also include enthralling demonstrations by the CRPF sports team, the Mallakhamb team and Motorbike stunts by the renowned 'Mahila' (women) dare- devils teams of the CRPF. A musical performance comprising themes of national unity and patriotism will also be presented, the spokesman said.

