Left Menu

Union home minister, LG to attend CRPF raising day parade in Jammu next week

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha are scheduled to attend the CRPFs annual raising day parade, being held here next week instead of its usual venue Delhi-NCR. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JK Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:01 IST
Union home minister, LG to attend CRPF raising day parade in Jammu next week
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha are scheduled to attend the CRPF’s annual raising day parade, being held here next week instead of its usual venue – Delhi-NCR. The CRPF, the “peacekeepers of the nation”, is celebrating its 83rd raising day on March 19 and the Ground Centre, Jammu, has been entrusted the task of conducting the celebration, a spokesperson of the force said. “A splendid parade will be organised at Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium on March 19 in which troops from different sectors of CRPF across India will participate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha will grace the occasion,” the spokesperson said. He said at present 247 battalions of the force are deployed in different parts of the country and this force is the largest paramilitary force not only in India but in the world. “As a keeper of the backbone of the internal security of the country, the CRPF is involved in dealing effectively with the insurgency in North East region and left wing-extremism in other parts of the country besides fighting terrorist activities in J&K,” the spokesperson said.

During the function, he said medals for gallantry services and exceptional achievements too will be given to the CRPF personnel by the Home Minister. He said the celebration would also include enthralling demonstrations by the CRPF sports team, the Mallakhamb team and Motorbike stunts by the renowned 'Mahila' (women) dare- devils teams of the CRPF. A musical performance comprising themes of national unity and patriotism will also be presented, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022