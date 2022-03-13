21-yr-old found hanging at rented house in Delhi
A 21-year-old Delhi University graduate was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Vijay Nagay area in northwestern part of the city, police said on Sunday. No suicide note was found at his house, the officer said. After postmortem, Yadavs body was handed over to his family members, the police said.
A 21-year-old Delhi University graduate was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation in Vijay Nagay area in northwestern part of the city, police said on Sunday. They identified him as Prakhar Yadav, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.
The police said Yadav used a bed sheet to allegedly hang himself from the ceiling fan and that they recovered his body after his neighbours informed a police head constable, who was on evening rounds, about him on Friday evening.
According to his roommate Monu Bharti, Yadav was an alumnus of Hansraj College and had been working in Noida since last week, a senior police officer said. No suicide note was found at his house, the officer said. After postmortem, Yadav's body was handed over to his family members, the police said.
