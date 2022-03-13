179 students reach Jharkhand from crisis-hit Ukraine

Left Menu

As many as 179 students who were trapped in war-torn Ukraine, have reached Jharkhand, State Migrant Control Room officials said on Sunday.Of the 179 students, 34 were from Ranchi district followed by East Singhbhum 26, Dhanbad 18, Godda 15, Palamu 14, Hazaribag 13 and Bokaro 10.Control Room head, Johnson Topno, told PTI, We had identified 184 Jharkhand students stranded in different locations of Ukraine, of which 179 have returned till Saturday evening.

As many as 179 students who were trapped in war-torn Ukraine, have reached Jharkhand, State Migrant Control Room officials said on Sunday.

Of the 179 students, 34 were from Ranchi district followed by East Singhbhum (26), Dhanbad (18), Godda (15), Palamu (14), Hazaribag (13) and Bokaro (10).

Control Room head, Johnson Topno, told PTI, ''We had identified 184 Jharkhand students stranded in different locations of Ukraine, of which 179 have returned till Saturday evening. Two students have been traced in Budapest and Russia respectively, and they are not willing to return. Contacts of three remaining could not be established.'' Topno said, ''We are expecting that the remaining three might have reached India or Jharkhand. This may be the reason that neither the students nor their family members contacted us again. So, we can say that all Jharkhand students who have been traced in crisis-hit Ukraine have returned.'' On February 25, Jharkhand government had set up the Control Room to help families of students and workers stuck in crisis-hit Ukraine. Later, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also announced that the state will reimburse the airfare of those who are returning from war-torn Ukraine on personal expenses.

On February 27, Jharkhand government had also sought the Centre’s immediate intervention for the safe return of people who are stranded in strife-torn Ukraine. In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister also shared a list of persons from Jharkhand stuck in the crisis-hit country.

