International Yoga Day to be held at 75 heritage sites: Sonowal

Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Sunday launched Yoga Mahotsav 2022, the 100-day countdown for the eighth International Day of Yoga.

The campaign in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga 2022 will focus on the theme 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organizations till June 21 across the globe.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the International Day of Yoga will also feature yoga sessions at 75 Heritage heritage cultural sites on June 21, an official statement said here.

The Yoga Mahotsav was launched in the presence of Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Mahehdrabhai Munjpara, Meenakshi Lekhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan.

Other programmes in the 100-day celebrations includes yoga programmes, yoga demonstrations, workshops, seminars not only in India but across the globe.

The ministry will propagate benefits of using WHO mYoga App, Namastey App, Y-break App, besides hosting photo contests, quiz contests, discussions on the MyGov platform.

''It is an opportunity for a mass movement to promote health, wellbeing and peace across the globe,'' Sonowal said, adding that the WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine was being established in India.

Khattar said that Haryana was the first state to establish a Yoga Commission and would soon set up an Ayush University in Kurukshetra.

''We have also taken initiative to make it mandatory to make available an Ayush doctor in almost 2,000 Public Health Centres of Haryana,'' he said.

Tamang said Sikkim plans to establish National Yoga and Meditation Institute at near Kritunga Lake in the Himalayan state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)