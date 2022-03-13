Left Menu

Hindu College launches first startup with UVC disinfectant

It has been given an aesthetic look by two Delhi government school students who have painted it. A few months back, I came across an article about two Delhi government school students who do hand painting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 19:24 IST
Hindu College launches first startup with UVC disinfectant
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University's Hindu College has launched its first start up with the development of a machine that can disinfect a range of items.

The machine, designed like a microwave, has UVC (Ultraviolet-C) tubes that disinfect items, said Lalit Kumar, an assistant professor at the college, who has developed the machine.

''You can place inside it any item that you want to disinfect. This machine can prove to be very useful for home, offices, hospitals, grocery stores etc. “Through this machine, currency notes, office files, grocery items, fruits, vegetables, glasses, masks, healthcare products, ATM cards, parcels, children's toys and other accessories can be disinfected within a minute,'' he said.

Kumar said that clothes cannot be put inside the machine since for the machine to disinfect an item, the surface has to be fully exposed.

''You will need a bigger machine to disinfect clothes. Of course, you can keep a small piece of cloth for disinfecting,'' he said.

The idea to develop the machine was born due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kumar said.

He said the machine is the result of a team work of Professor Anju Srivastava (college principal), Professor Reena Jain, both from Chemistry Department of the college, and IIT Delhi alumnus Updesh Verma. ''This machine is capable of inactivating 99.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses, yeast and mould within a minute of exposure,'' Kumar claimed. The machine works by destroying the RNA and DNA strands of virus and bacteria, he said.

It has been certified by Shriram Institute for Industrial Research and safety features are recorded by LASTEC, ie Laser Science and Technology division of DRDO, he said. The machine is available in the market at Rs 13,000 and has a capacity of 50 litres. It has been given an aesthetic look by two Delhi government school students who have painted it. The two girls painted the machine under the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative of the city government. ''A few months back, I came across an article about two Delhi government school students who do hand painting. I had a word with them and they painted the front door of the machine. The machine looks beautiful. “I have got all the machines in my inventory painted by them,” he said. The work on the machine was started eight months ago and based on the machine the college launched its first start-up, which it has named Ionuva Innovations. ''Next in line is an air disinfectant that we are working on. It will disinfect the air as well as purify the air,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022