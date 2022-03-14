Left Menu

Delhi Police foil law student's suicide bid

His family members saw the tweet and informed the police, the DCP said.Dixit told police that he was depressed as he had failed in one of his trimester exams and he could not muster the courage to face his father and teachers, the officials said.He was counselled to give him courage and mental strength, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 00:11 IST
Delhi Police foil law student's suicide bid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police saved a 20-year-old law student who attempted to end his life by jumping into the Yamuna river here, officials said on Sunday.

The student was identified as Monish Dixit, a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar and a second-year student of BA LLB at National Law University, Bengaluru. He was depressed over having failed in one of his trimester exams, they said.

On Saturday, the police received information that a person might attempt suicide and his location was traced to the Signature Bridge in Timarpur area, they said.

Police reached the spot and found that a person had jumped into the river. He was instructed to firmly stay at a place against the current and was rescued with the help of divers, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, he was admitted to the hospital, he said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that Dixit was staying at a hotel in Paharganj since February 27 without informing his friends and family, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

He had tweeted about his decision to commit suicide. His family members saw the tweet and informed the police, the DCP said.

Dixit told police that he was depressed as he had failed in one of his trimester exams and he could not muster the courage to face his father and teachers, the officials said.

He was counselled to give him courage and mental strength, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022