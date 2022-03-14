SPJIMR's PGPM receives record placements with Rs 23.6L average CTC

MUMBAI, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) reported a 20 per cent increase in the average Cost to Company (CTC) over the last year for its participants from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM) Class of 2021.

PGPM is a one-year full-time AICTE approved executive programme (preceded by three months of online learning) for professionals with five years of work experience and strong domain expertise who wish to accelerate their careers into leadership roles in general management.

This year, the average CTC of the top 25 per cent and top 50 per cent of the batch are INR 31L and INR 28.7L, respectively, while the average CTC is 23.6L. On average, the class of 2021 more than doubled their incoming salaries with an average hike of 160 percent.

The placement process involved 75 companies and 130 participants. This season saw active participation across diverse companies, with consulting accounting for 51 percent of the hiring, and technology for 39 percent.

Several new companies joined the process this year, opening up more choices for participants. Graduating PGPM participants secured opportunities with leading organisations including Accenture, Bain, Blue Yonder, Bristlecone, Criticalog, Cognizant, EasyRewardz Software, Enquero, Flipkart, IBM, Incture Technologies, Indegene, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, LTI, O9Solutions, Redington, Robosoft Technologies, Sapient, Stovecraft, Tavisca, TheMathCompany, Thoucentric, Tiger Analytics, Vector Consulting, and Xpressbees amongst others.

PGPM Programme Chair, Professor Nilendra Singh Pawar, said, ''Our program has built goodwill and trust with industry over the years, thanks to our consistent track record of developing talented and business-ready professionals who can make a difference on day one,'' Congratulating the PGPM class of 2021 on their achievement, SPJIMR's Dean, Dr Varun Nagaraj, said, ''It is heartening to see these results in a difficult Covid-hit year. We are confident that India Inc. will benefit from the drive and innovation that our participants will bring to their organisations.'' PGPM is AICTE approved and is accredited by AACSB and AMBA. The participants are offered specialisation in areas of Business Analytics, Finance, General Management, Information Management, Marketing and Operations & Supply Chain Management. The class of 2022 includes 119 participants. The class of 2023 will begin their journey in October 2022. For details and admissions, visit: https://www.spjimr.org/pgpm About SPJIMR S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

Contact: Mr. Abbasali Gabula Associate Director, External Relations S P Jain Institute of Management & Research Email: abbas@spjimr.org Phone: +(91) 9821362495 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765513/SPJIMR_Placements.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535594/SPJIMR_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

