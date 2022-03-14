Left Menu

Govt assures LS on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine, says will look into measures

We are all engaged in that, the minister added.The Congress should congratulate the prime minister for the Operation Ganga, he added.I was expecting that from his party Congress and the House, prime minister will be congratulated for Operation Ganga..., the minister told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

The government on Monday assured the Lok Sabha it will look into measures that can be taken so Indian students brought back to the country from Ukraine under Operation Ganga can complete their education.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan also said that Operation Ganga, carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine, is proof of the ''collective wisdom of 130 crore Indians''.

Pradhan was replying to a question by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi who wanted to know if the government was considering working out ''any policy or holding talks'' with universities in countries neigbouring Ukraine to enable Indian students to complete their studies. ''When we have brought them, you remain assured that government will ponder over making arrangements, whatsoever is required, to enable them to become doctors in future,'' the minister said in response. ''At present, it is time for getting them out of the shock. We are all engaged in that,'' the minister added.

The Congress should congratulate the prime minister for the Operation Ganga, he added.

''I was expecting that from his party (Congress) and the House, prime minister will be congratulated for Operation Ganga...,'' the minister told Lok Sabha during Question Hour.

