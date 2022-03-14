Left Menu

Sister Mary Joseph elected as superior general of Missionaries of Charity

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:11 IST
Sister Mary Joseph elected as superior general of Missionaries of Charity
  • Country:
  • India

Sister Mary Joseph has been elected as the superior general of Missionaries of Charity, becoming the fourth occupant of the top post of the global organisation founded by Saint Teresa of Kolkata, a spokesperson of the order said on Monday.

She was elected to the post after Sister Mary Prema, who was the superior general of Missionaries of Charity for 13 years, recently sought to be relieved of her responsibilities, spokesperson Sunita Kumar told PTI.

Septuagenarian Sister Joseph, who was the secretary of Saint Teresa of Kolkata for years, was earlier the regional superior of the organisation in Kerala before being elected to the top post on Saturday night, Kumar said.

The election process, which was kept under the wraps till the names were announced, was participated by nuns of the order from across the world at its headquarters in Kolkata. ''We will issue a formal notice with details about Sister Joseph later this month,'' Kumar said.

She said that Sisters Christie has been elected as assistant general, Sister Cecile as the second councillor, Sister Marie Juan as the third councillor and Sister Patrick as the fourth councillor.

Sister Nirmala had succeeded Saint Teresa of Kolkata as the head of the Missionaries of Charity after her death and had stepped down in 2009 for health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022