India vs SL 2nd Test: Day 3, TEA Scoreboard

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:20 IST
India vs SL 2nd Test: Day 3, TEA Scoreboard
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday. India 1st Innings: 252 Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 109 in 35.5 overs India 2nd Innings: 303 for 9 declared in 68.5 overs.

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings: (overnight 28/1 in 7.0 overs) Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0 Dimuth Karunaratne batting 67 Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54 Angelo Mathews b Ravindra Jadeja 1 Dhananjaya de Silva c Hanuma Vihari b Ashwin 4 Niroshan Dickwella batting 10 Extras: (B-12, LB-2, NB-1) 15 Total: (For 4 wicket in 39 overs) 151 Fall of wickets: 1/0, 2/97, 3/98, 4/105 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 6-2-15-1, Mohammed Shami 6-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 13-2-40-2, Ravindra Jadeja 11-2-43-1, Axar Patel 3-0-13-0.

