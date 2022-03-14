Maha Class XII board exam cheating: Pvt coaching class teacher arrested in Mumbai

A teacher with a private coaching institute was arrested for allegedly helping his students cheat in a Class XII board exam, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Mukesh Yadav, who runs a coaching firm in Malad, had created a Whatsapp group on which a student sent photographs of the Chemistry question paper minutes after he got it in the exam hall, a Vile Parle police station official said.

''Based on the snaps of the paper, Yadav sent answers to the students in his Whatsapp group. A teacher found out the cheating process when the mobile phone of a girl from the group, who had come late to the exam hall, was checked. The teacher immediately alerted higher-ups who called police,'' the official said.

A probe zeroed in on Yadav, who was charged under IPC, Information Technology Act and Bombay University Act provisions, said the official.

Three students have been questioned in the case so far, he added. PTI ZA BNM BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)