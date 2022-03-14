Left Menu

Racket offering employment in railways busted in Telangana, 2 arrested

P Bhaskar had allegedly defrauded over 100 job-seekers of the money by promising them employment in the railways without having to write an exam, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said in a press release.Bhaskar, doing brokerage-cum-liaison work on commission in Delhi, formed a gang and collected money from students belonging to Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and West Bengal for the jobs, the police said. When pressure mounted by the job-seekers on the accused, the gang escaped from Delhi, said the police.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:42 IST
Two persons were arrested here for allegedly cheating job aspirants of over Rs 10 crore under the pretext of providing them employment in the railways, police here said on Monday. P Bhaskar had allegedly defrauded over 100 job-seekers of the money by promising them employment in the railways without having to write an exam, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat said in a press release.

Bhaskar, doing brokerage-cum-liaison work on commission in Delhi, formed a gang and collected money from students belonging to Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and West Bengal for the jobs, the police said. The accused collected original education certificates of the candidates also and issued fake offer letters, medical memos, and appointment orders. When pressure mounted by the job-seekers on the accused, the gang escaped from Delhi, said the police. On a complaint, a case was registered and the two were held, they said.

Bhaskar, involved in different cheating cases, was a wanted man, they said adding that investigation was on to catch the others of the gang.

