CBSE forms expert committee to probe class 10 Odia paper discrepancies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:56 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday set up an expert committee to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia paper of class 10 first term examinations.

On the basis of the report of the expert committee, appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours.

''A dispute has been received from a school regarding the answer key of Odia subject in class 10 claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some questions are wrong,'' the CBSE said in a statement.

''Therefore, with a view to ascertain to the factual position, an expert committee to examine the discrepancies raised in the representation,'' it said.

''An appropriate decision will be taken by the board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee,'' it added.

The CBSE on Saturday communicated the result of first term examination to the respective schools.

