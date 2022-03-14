Official chooses govt school over private one to get son educated

At a time when officials in government circles put their children in private schools with the notion their future would be bright, an official in the Puducherry administration decided to put his son in a government-run institution. Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud became the talk of the town on Monday for admitting his son in LKG in a government middle school. He told PTI that there was no specific reason for his decision to get his son Ashu Ghosh educated in a government school. The school adopts the CBSE syllabus and offers English medium in keeping with the decision of the administration that all schools up to class-V adopt the CBSE pattern of education.

Goud said he had studied in Telugu medium up to class-VII and later switched to English medium.

