Tamilisai asks States to adopt NEP 2020

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:12 IST
Tamilisai asks States to adopt NEP 2020
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, also Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, on Monday appealed to States to adopt the new education policy (NEP) 2020 as, she said, it would take the country to the global arena.

With many good contents like education in mother tongue and nutrition for children, it would be better for the States to adopt the policy, Tamilisai told reporters here on the sidelines of the silver jubilee function of a college here.

''I humbly appeal to all the State governments to adopt the NEP 2020 so that it could make the country the leader in education,'' she said.

Earlier, she asked the students to cultivate discipline and plan for a better life.

Later, she presented awards to 25 social activists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

