Budgetary provision for upgrading police training centre in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix on Monday said the state government will release Rs 16.456 crore during 2022-23 fiscal for upgrading the Police Training Centre at Banderdewa near here, as announced in the state budget. The PTC was to be upgraded for imparting training to officers in the ranks of deputy superintendent of police and sub inspector. Responding to a question raised by NPP legislator Tarin Dakpe for establishing a training institute or college for senior officials, Felix said during 2019-20, the state government had provided Rs 25 crore for phase-1 upgradation of the PTC out of which Rs 8.454 crore had been released and construction activities are under progress.

“The balance amount of Rs 16.456 crore will be released during 2022-23,” the minister said.

In addition, an amount of Rs 30 crore has been proposed for upgrading the centre under phase -2. The PTC was established in 1973 with the aim to impart basic training to newly recruited constables and head constables. Since its inception, PTC has catered to the need of providing various in service courses, refresher courses, pre-commando courses. With the establishment of a signal training centre within the campus, it has also imparted basic training to newly recruited sub-inspectors and head constables of telecom and radio, Felix said.

Over the years, the PTC has been successful in imparting training to over 15,000 police personnel in the state, the minister said. “To impart training to officers, the state has to send officers in the rank of DSP and SI to North East Police Academy (NEPA) at Shillong or to other states owing to non-availability of infrastructural facilities at PTC,” he said. PTI UPL MM MM

