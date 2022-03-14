12 students injured after school van dashes into a tree

Left Menu

About 12 school students were injured, three of them critically after the school van in which they were travelling dashed into a tree at Barkatha in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, around 170-km from here on Monday, police said.The grievously injured have been referred to the sadar Hospital.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 23:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

About 12 school students were injured, three of them critically after the school van in which they were travelling dashed into a tree at Barkatha in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, around 170-km from here on Monday, police said.

The grievously injured have been referred to the sadar Hospital. Barkatha police station in-charge Vikram Kumar told PTI that an FIR has been lodged against the driver of the van, who is also seriously injured, for careless driving.

"When police reached the spot, injured students had already been shifted to the community health centre and sadar hospital. Three students and the driver of the van have been sent to sadar hospital as they were seriously injured in the incident," Kumar said.

He said that medical test of the driver is also being conducted to ascertain if he was driving in a drunken state.

According to local residents, the school van carrying over 15 students in the age group of eight to 14 years, was on its way to Divyang Public School, Barkatha, at a very high speed. The driver appeared to have lost control and dashed into a tree, they said.

