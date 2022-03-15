Left Menu

Delhi govt directs departments to submit expenditure proposals by Mar 25

Besides, departments and agencies too do not have time to ensure proper utilisation of funds, it said.Inevitably, departments seek revalidation of expenditure sanctions, local bodies or grantee institutions seek permission to utilise unspent balances in the subsequent financial year in respect of sanctions accorded in the previous financial year, the circular said.To avoid this situation, all departments of the GNCTD are advised that expenditure proposals requiring concurrence of the finance department should be submitted latest by March 25, 2022.

The Delhi government on Monday directed heads of all its departments to submit expenditure proposals to the finance department by March 25.

These proposals are those which require the concurrence of the finance department. The finance department has also issued a circular in this regard and said that if any department sends proposals for concurrence of funds after the due date then those will be taken in the next financial year 2022-23.

The circular issued said that receipt of proposal at the fag end of the financial year leaves little time for examination of proposals. Besides, departments and agencies too do not have time to ensure proper utilisation of funds, it said.

Inevitably, departments seek revalidation of expenditure sanctions, local bodies or grantee institutions seek permission to utilise unspent balances in the subsequent financial year in respect of sanctions accorded in the previous financial year, the circular said.

"To avoid this situation, all departments of the GNCTD are advised that expenditure proposals requiring concurrence of the finance department should be submitted latest by March 25, 2022. Proposals received after the due date shall be considered in the next financial year only," the circular issued by Secretary (Finance) Niharika Rai said.

The Delhi Assembly's budget session will start from March 23 and continue till March 29. The Delhi government's budget is likely to be presented on March 25.

