Appointments to Education NZ and Tertiary Education Commission boards

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-03-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 09:35 IST
Rachael Tuwhangai and Lyn Provost have both been reappointed to the ENZ Board. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced appointments to the boards of Education New Zealand (ENZ) and the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

Ziena Jalil, who has a wealth of experience in international relationship management in Asia in the education and trade sectors, has been appointed to the ENZ Board.

"Ziena will bring strong experience and expertise in education, international relations and marketing, which will complement the current ENZ Board well and support its work in the sector going forward," Chris Hipkins said.

Rachael Tuwhangai and Lyn Provost have both been reappointed to the ENZ Board.

"The Board will continue to benefit from Rachel's digital education experience and Lyn's expertise in risk, assurance and insights across the education system," Chris Hipkins said.

Vivien Sutherland Bridgwater has been reappointed to the TEC Board.

"Vivien is an innovative leader and brings a valuable Te Ao Māori perspective to the Board. She continues to support the mahi of TEC through her expertise across various sectors," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

