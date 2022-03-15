Medical student returns to Andamans from Ukraine

A medical student from Andaman and Nicobar Islands has returned home from war-torn Ukraine, officials said on Tuesday.

Swetha Dam, a resident of Port Blair, was stranded on the Sumy State University campus for 14 days.

She and other Indian students were evacuated in buses to Poltava, from where they were taken to Poland on a train arranged by the Indian embassy. ''We were stranded in Ukraine for 14 days since the current hostilities broke out. After being evacuated from Sumy to Poland, we were provided with food and shelter. ''I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government machinery for bringing us back safely to our country,'' she told PTI after returning to the archipelago on Monday.

The students had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

She is among two students from the Union territory who were stranded in Ukraine. The other student has also returned to India and is currently in Chennai.

