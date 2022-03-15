Pondy Lt Guv hails official for admitting son in govt school

Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hailed an official of the School Education department in the union territory for admitting his son in a government school here.

In her message greeting the Director of the department, P T Rudra, she said the official has demonstrated profound faith in government-run institutions.

''My intention is to ensure that the government schools registered good trend and provide quality education. Rudra Goud`s decision to get his son Ashu Gosh admitted to the UKG (UKG) class in a government middle school is proof of the trend that the government staff patronized government schools,'' the Lt Governor said. Rudra Goud, a Puducherry Civil Services (PCS) officer had his son admitted to the UKG class in the government school on Monday when all the LKG and UKG classes reopened after a gap of nearly two years during the pandemic.

