Pondy Lt Guv hails official for admitting son in govt school

Rudra Gouds decision to get his son Ashu Gosh admitted to the UKG UKG class in a government middle school is proof of the trend that the government staff patronized government schools, the Lt Governor said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:48 IST
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hailed an official of the School Education department in the union territory for admitting his son in a government school here.

In her message greeting the Director of the department, P T Rudra, she said the official has demonstrated profound faith in government-run institutions.

''My intention is to ensure that the government schools registered good trend and provide quality education. Rudra Goud`s decision to get his son Ashu Gosh admitted to the UKG (UKG) class in a government middle school is proof of the trend that the government staff patronized government schools,'' the Lt Governor said. Rudra Goud, a Puducherry Civil Services (PCS) officer had his son admitted to the UKG class in the government school on Monday when all the LKG and UKG classes reopened after a gap of nearly two years during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

