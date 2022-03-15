PDP chief Mufti calls Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban 'deeply disappointing'
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing", saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.
"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anti-Muslim utterances of BJP MLA, mob lynching rock Bihar assembly
Valley's Muslim leaders greet Kashmiri Pandits on Herath
BSP’s list of candidates for UP polls resembles ‘Muslim league’, says Adityanath
Girls with Hijab and Burqa denied entry to colleges citing HC interim order
Hijab case: Admin of 'Mangalore Muslims', others booked for derogatory remark against HC judge