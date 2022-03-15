Left Menu

PDP chief Mufti calls Karnataka HC's decision to uphold hijab ban 'deeply disappointing'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:58 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to uphold the hijab ban as "deeply disappointing", saying it was not only about religion but the freedom to choose.

"Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing. On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

