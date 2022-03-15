Hope attempts to push Muslim women into four walls of house fail, says Kerala Guv welcoming Hijab verdict

The Karnataka High Court ruling that hijab was not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith was welcomed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who on Tuesday expressed hope that such continuous attempts to push back young Muslim women into the four walls of a house, fail.

The Kerala Governor, speaking to reporters, said he was not gloating over the verdict as he believed that the young Muslim women have the capability to contribute and play a great role in nation building as well as looking after their families, just like their ''other sisters''.

''I sincerely pray and hope that these continuous attempts to push back the young women, especially young Muslim women, into the four walls of the house, fall down,'' Khan said.

He further said that he wishes them (young Muslim women) all the best and hoped that ''they will continue doing the good work they are doing''.

At the start of the Hijab controversy, Khan had said that wearing of the headscarf was not an essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

However, the verdict was termed as ''unfortunate'' by leaders of the Muslim League and Kerala Muslim Jamaat.

Muslim League's state general secretary P M A Salam, told the media that the order was unfortunate and would dishearten the people who still have faith in the law and order system and look towards the court for relief against any injustice.

Kerala Muslim Jamaat's general secretary Sayyid Ibraheem Khaleel Al Bukhari, speaking to a TV channel, also termed the High Court decision as ''unfortunate'' and said the ruling needs to be re-examined or an appeal should be moved against it in the Supreme Court.

He said it was incorrect to state that wearing of the headscarf was not an essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The Karnataka HC today dismissed petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying the headscarf is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The High Court also held that the state government has the power to issue the February 5, 2022 order, banning wearing of clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

