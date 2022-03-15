Left Menu

BVoc to be treated at par with engineering diploma, B.Sc for lateral entry to B.Tech: AICT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:54 IST
BVoc to be treated at par with engineering diploma, B.Sc for lateral entry to B.Tech: AICT
The Bachelor of Vocation courses will be treated at par with diploma in engineering or a B.Sc degree for lateral admission to engineering courses, the AICTE has clarified.

''It is therefore clarified that BVoc course is treated at par with Diploma in Engineering and B.Sc degree for the purpose of admission in B.Tech or BE program through lateral entry,'' the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said in an official order.

For admission in B.Tech and BE program through lateral entry to second year, a candidate must have passed minimum three years diploma examination in any branch of engineering and technology, the council further said.

A B.Sc degree from recognized university and passed class 12 examination with mathematics as a subject is also in the eligibility criteria, the AICTE said.

