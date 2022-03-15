Mina Swaminathan's death irreparable loss, says Tamilisai Soundararajan
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has condoled the death of Mina Swaminathan, wife of agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.
The passing away of the expert in the field of pre-school education is an irreparable loss, the Lt Governor said on Tuesday.
In a message, she said Mina, who died on Monday, was a pioneer in the field of early childhood education and was an activist of gender equality.
