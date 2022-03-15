Germany's Scholz urges immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:57 IST
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday all diplomatic channels should be kept open in the Ukraine crisis to press for an immediate ceasefire.
"It is a question of using all the formats of dialogue and maintaining them ... and of pressing for a ceasefire to come soon, so that it comes immediately," he told reporters after meeting Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.
