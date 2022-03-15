Germany's Scholz urges immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday all diplomatic channels should be kept open in the Ukraine crisis to press for an immediate ceasefire.

"It is a question of using all the formats of dialogue and maintaining them ... and of pressing for a ceasefire to come soon, so that it comes immediately," he told reporters after meeting Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.

