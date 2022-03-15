Chitkara University Signs MoU with Gemini Solutions

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Chitkara University, Punjab, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gemini Solutions here today and launched the Gemini Ambassador Program to provide the students with enhanced opportunities. The MoU will pave a path for collaboration and co-operation between the duos and promote more effective use of each of their resources. The formal signup was completed in presence of Soumendra Nath Ray, Vice President, Akshay Gupta, Technology Solutions Associate Architect; Anju Suri, Assistant Vice President; Richa Khatri, Technology Solutions Manager; Vineet Gupta, Lead UI/UX Engineer; and Ashna Khurana, Assistant HR Manager of Gemini Solutions Pvt. Ltd. From Chitkara University, Roma Singh, Director, Career Advancement Services was present.

Gemini Solutions is engaged in Business and Research & Development services in the field of B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology and related fields. The Gemini Ambassador Program is an engagement initiative started by Gemini Solutions that aims to form a fraternity of individuals who want to make a difference in the world through technology and have fun while doing it. The program will facilitate and nurture the skills of the students and contribute to their professional growth.

The MoU will permit Chitkara University and Gemini Solutions to focus their efforts on cooperation within area of skill based training, education, placement, industrial visit and expert lectures.

Under the agreement, the 6th semester students will get the chance to attend a free training program of 30 days, wherein they will be trained on Automation Testing. The students will also be provided with assignments to test them on real-time projects. On successful completing the course, students will be hired to work with the company.

Students ofChitkara University will also benefit from industrial training & visits. Gemini Solutions will provide an insight into the latest developments and requirements of the industries and students will be involved in industrial training programs. This will boost the confidence of the students and smooth the transition from university life to work.

About Chitkara University Chitkara University is a leading non-profit, NAAC A+ Accredited private University of Chandigarh with more than 10,000 students and 800 full-time faculty spread across various academic disciplines. Chitkara University has been at the forefront of higher education in North India and boasts of a learning environment that represents a unique blend of distinguished faculty, brilliant students with strong industry collaborations and extensive partnerships with International Universities. Since its inception of the Punjab campus in the year 2002 and further establishment as a University in 2010, Chitkara University has been established and managed by passionate academicians with the sole mission of making each and every student ''Industry ready''.

Chitkara University’s academic programs have been ranked among the top 50 programs in the country and speak volumes about strong academic heritage, highly committed faculty, extensive industry collaborations, great international connections and state of the art campus facilities.

