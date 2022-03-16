Left Menu

HC verdict on hijab: Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Rashadi calls for K'taka bandh on March 17

Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day. He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:13 IST
HC verdict on hijab: Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Rashadi calls for K'taka bandh on March 17
  • Country:
  • India

The Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for state-wide bandh on Thursday expressing ''sadness'' on the verdict of the High Court related to hijab. In a video message, Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day.'' He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

“Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said. The Maulana also asked youth to be peaceful during Bandh. “Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said. In its 129-page order the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice and upheld the state government’s February five order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted after a few students from the coast district headquarters town of Udupi approached the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms of educational institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022