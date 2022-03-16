HC verdict on hijab: Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Rashadi calls for K'taka bandh on March 17

The Ameer-E-Shariat Karnataka, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi has called for state-wide bandh on Thursday expressing ''sadness'' on the verdict of the High Court related to hijab. In a video message, Rashadi said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete Bandh across the Karnataka State for the entire day.'' He appealed to every section of the Muslim community will have to participate in the bandh.

“Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices. We also request every Justice loving people and the Millat-e-Islamia to follow bandh,” Rashadi said. The Maulana also asked youth to be peaceful during Bandh. “Youths are requested that they should not impose bandh by closing shops forcibly, indulge in sloganeering or processions. This bandh will be completely peaceful, silent and aimed at only expressing our anger,” the religious leader said. In its 129-page order the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday held that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice and upheld the state government’s February five order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. The full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi was constituted after a few students from the coast district headquarters town of Udupi approached the High Court seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms of educational institutions.

