Mumbai cops foil CPI(M) bid to march to Maha education minister's residence

Mumbai Police on Wednesday foiled a CPI (M) bid to take out a morcha to the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi here and detained three workers and supporters, including women. The morcha was planned in protest against the National Education Policy (NEP) and the change in the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) policy, a party worker said. Before the CPI(M) workers can gather at Shahu Nagar in in Dharavi in central Mumbai, police detained Sangita Kamble from suburban Mankhurd and Vasant Khandare from Dharavi, a police official said.

"Before we could assemble for the march, I and two other comrades were detained by the police. We demand that the education minister personally address the issue rather than using police power against activists and leaders," said Khandare. The state school education department's circular on the maximum age criteria for nursery to class I admissions for the academic year 2022-23 has led to confusion among parents and students over the age criteria for nursery to class I admissions.

An official had said that the maximum age criterion is only to be followed for Right To Education (RTE) Act admissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)