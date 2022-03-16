Minor raped, impregnated by school owner in Jaipur

A school owner was detained for allegedly raping and impregnating a class 10 student here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, an FIR was registered against the school owner, Purhshottam Sharma, on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Muhana police station.

Police said the girl was found two months pregnant.

The accused is being interrogated, they said.

