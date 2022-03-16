Minor raped, impregnated by school owner in Jaipur
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A school owner was detained for allegedly raping and impregnating a class 10 student here, police said on Wednesday.
According to police, an FIR was registered against the school owner, Purhshottam Sharma, on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Muhana police station.
Police said the girl was found two months pregnant.
The accused is being interrogated, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
RBI imposes penalty on 3 co-op banks
Google, Meta face penalties in Russia as deadline passes to open local offices
Rs 5.40 lakh penalty on agencies for putting ads illegally in public spaces in Noida
Singapore residents supports death penalty for some crimes, says Minister