4 Central Universities functioning without full-time VCs: Govt to RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:04 IST
Four Central Universities in the country are functioning without full-time Vice Chancellors, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar shared the information in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The varsities are -- National Sanskrit University in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar, Central University of Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir, Central University of Odisha in Odisha.

''Filling up of vacancies of Vice Chancellors in universities is a continuous process which goes on round the year,'' Sarkar said.

''The process of appointment of VCs is an elaborate exercise which involves getting Executive Council's nomination, constitution of search-cum-selection committee, advertisement of posts, scrutiny of applications, interaction with the shortlisted candidates, and getting vigilance clearances and approval of the competent authority. Every step is monitored by the government,'' Sarkar said.

The minister shared that six vacant positions of VCs in central universities were filled in 2019-20 and 2020-21 each while 20 VCs were appointed in 2021-22.

