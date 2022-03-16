Left Menu

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:37 IST
Navy chief on three-day visit to DSSC
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday exhorted all student officers to be ''change catalysts'' in all of the key appointments that they would be taking up in near future.

Hari Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in nearby Wellington, was addressing the students there.

He was given an update by the Commandant on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new trends with specific reference to jointmanship amongst the three services.

The Navy chief also visited the college premises and was briefed on the changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

