Assistant professor sacked after sexual harassment charge by girl students

The University of Calicut has terminated the service of an assistant professor for allegedly sexually harassing girl-students.

A spokesman of the varsity said Vice-Chancellor Dr M K Jayaraj reported the action taken against the faculty member before the university syndicate today.

Police registered a case against the assistant professor for allegedly sending obscene messages to the students after the varsity registrar referred the complaint to the law enforcers.

The sexual explicit messages were sent through the social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)