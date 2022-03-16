Left Menu

Multiple dead in crash involving University of Southwest golf teams

A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwests golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas, killing multiple people including some students and the teams coach, officials said.The vehicles crashed Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasnt immediately released.Its a very tragic scene, Blanco said.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:47 IST
Multiple dead in crash involving University of Southwest golf teams
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck on a two-lane road in West Texas, killing multiple people including some students and the teams' coach, officials said.

The vehicles crashed Tuesday night in Andrews County and Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety told KWES-TV there were fatalities in both vehicles, but the number of dead wasn't immediately released.

"It's a very tragic scene,'' Blanco said. ''It's very, very tragic." A bus was carrying members of the New Mexico university's men's and women's golf teams from a tournament in Midland, Texas. The school said in a statement that nine people, including the coach, were on board the bus and that initial reports indicated that seven of them were killed, but the investigation was still underway.

Two passengers were in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital, the school said. "We are still learning the details about the accident but we are devastated and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of our students' lives and their coach," University President Quint Thurman said in a statement.

The University of the Southwest is a private, Christian college located in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state's border with Texas. The teams had been scheduled to play in a tournament Tuesday at Midland College, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The university said on Twitter that it was working to notify family members of those involved in the crash, and counselling and religious services would be available on campus.

The crash happened in the same area — but not the same roadway — where three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying members of the Andrews High School band. The high school's band director, the school bus driver and the driver of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022