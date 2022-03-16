All India Institute of Ayurveda launches two new courses for 2022-23 academic session

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here has started two new courses for the 2022-23 academic session.

The new courses added by the AIIA, an autonomous body under the Ministry of AYUSH, are the Ayurveda Dietician Course and the Ayurveda Ahara and Poshana Sahayak Course. The courses have been launched to promote interdisciplinary Ayurveda studies and are affiliated with the Health Sector Skill Council (HSSC) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), according to a statement issued by the institute.

The Ayurveda Dietician Course is a specialisation programme for professionals with a BAMS degree and is aimed at meeting the rising demand for specialised practitioners in Ayurvedic hospitals and medical centres.

The Ayurveda Ahara and Poshana Sahayak Course is open for high-school graduates seeking a career as Ayurvedic diet assistants. There is a lot of demand for such professionals at health resorts, wellness centres and hospitals, the statement said.

''Diet plays a very important role in Ayurveda. It supports the body's healing process and accelerates the creation and reconstruction of vital cells. Several common diseases such as gastrointestinal ailments are directly influenced by the food we consume. That is why, Ayurveda lays strong emphasis on identifying the right foods for the body.

''In the last few years, the demand for diet assistants and experts in the field of Ayurveda has been growing, and hence, the new courses will help Ayurveda professionals get jobs in hospitals, health resorts and wellness centres within India and abroad,'' said Professor Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA.

Both the courses are for a duration of six months and the candidates will be selected on the basis of an entrance test. The institute has invited applications from the eligible candidates. The last date for submission of applications is March 31.

