TN: Local holiday for annual temple festival in Erode

PTI | Erode | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A local holiday has been declared in Erode district in connection with the popular Bannariamman Temple Kundam festival on March 22, an official said on Wednesday.

In a press release, District Collector H Krishnan Unni said the local holiday will be observed on March 22 in connection with the annual kundam (firewalking) festival of the famous temple.

All the state government offices, schools and colleges will be closed on the day but the school and college examinations that are scheduled on the day will be conducted.

The district treasury and sub-treasuries will function with skeleton staff. The banks will function as usual on March 22 as the holiday is not declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.

To compensate for the local holiday, all state government offices, schools and colleges will function on March 26 (Saturday).

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Erode announced that the corporation will operate special buses to Bannari from across Erode, Coimbatore, and Tirupur districts along with Mysuru in Karnataka on March 21, 22 and 28, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

