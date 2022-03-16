COVID-19 vaccination of children in 12-14 age group begins in Gujarat; over 2.15 lakh beneficiaries jabbed

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began at 2,000 centres in Gujarat on Wednesday with 2,15,208 beneficiaries getting inoculated on the first day. The state government aims to cover 22.63 lakh beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group through this drive which was rolled out in line with the Centre's announcement. On the first day of the drive, a total of 2,15,208 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years were inoculated, the state health department said in a release on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched the inoculation drive at a primary school in Borij village in the state capital Gandhinagar, the CM's office said in a statement.

Patel interacted with some of the beneficiary children at the school and encouraged students to get vaccinated. He also interacted with health workers conducting the vaccination drive and lauded their work.

''The vaccine doses will be administered to the eligible children by the state health department in collaboration with the Education and Women and Child Development departments, among others,'' the release said.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the children in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, as per the Centre's guidelines.

The state health department has secured 23.05 lakh doses of Corbevax for the purpose, and they have been stored in cold chain facilities at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, the CMO said.

''More than 2,500 vaccinators across nearly 2,000 centres in the state will carry out the drive,'' it said. The latest vaccination drive was rolled out at a time when new COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline in Gujarat.

The state reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 12,23,686. No COVID-19 fatality was reported.

