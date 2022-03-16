Mamata's proposals: Ukraine returnee students happy, but sceptical about outcome

Though elated after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave them a ray of hope announcing her plans to accommodate them in the state's colleges, the students who returned from Ukraine, however, are in a dilemma about their future.

The students, who came back to the state from the war-ravaged country and met the chief minister on Wednesday, were unsure how much the chief minister's proposals would materialise and help them in their career.

Rabiul Shiekh of Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, a fourth-year student at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv, is thankful to Banerjee for the initiatives she has taken.

''This is quite a good proposal. We must thank the chief minister for taking the initiative to write to the National Medical Commission (NMC) as well as to the PM.

''But it all depends on the Commission to grant it. I don't know how much this will be a success,'' Shiekh told PTI.

Medical education in India is regulated by the NMC. Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to accommodate the medical students who returned from Ukraine in Indian colleges. She also urged the PM to relax the norms for them as it is an "extraordinary situation".

Shiekh Akid Mohammed from the same district, a third-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University, echoed the same concern. ''What I understand is getting a nod from the NMC will be quite a difficult thing. You need to do and undo several things to get permission. We have to wait for some time which we don't have,'' he said.

Fourth-year student of Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University, Arnab Das, who hails from Bandel, and third-year student Rahul Debnath from Pandua reiterated the same concern. The two said that the universities have already started online classes and they were asked to deposit the fees within a few days. ''Even if we deposit the fees, we are not sure whether offline classes will ever start. And, if we get a chance to continue our studies here after depositing the fees there, how will we manage?'' said Raunak Biswas, a fourth-year student of Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, from Baranagar near here.

